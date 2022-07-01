Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,104,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,341 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.05% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $80,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BMY traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $76.35. 216,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,783,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.08 and its 200 day moving average is $70.70. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.60%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

