Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 398,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,674 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises 0.6% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.08% of Linde worth $128,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Linde by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Evercore ISI raised Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.71.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $4.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $282.79. The stock had a trading volume of 46,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,680. The company has a market capitalization of $142.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.67. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $267.51 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.31%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

