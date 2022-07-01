Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $100.58 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,786 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.10% of S&P Global worth $100,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SPGI traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $337.28. 29,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,506,706. The stock has a market cap of $114.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $311.87 and a one year high of $484.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $342.98 and a 200-day moving average of $390.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 24.53%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on S&P Global from $419.00 to $401.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $429.60.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

