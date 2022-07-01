Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $46.06 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 455,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,024 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $46,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,046,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 98.6% in the first quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 25,252 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 12,534 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 29.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in CVS Health by 8.3% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 11,273 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,967 shares of company stock valued at $20,495,397 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,062,389. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $79.33 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVS. Tigress Financial raised their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

CVS Health Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.