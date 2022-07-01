Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $47.71 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 563,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,986 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $47,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 820,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,620,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,687 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

NYSE:NEE traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,557,376. The firm has a market cap of $156.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.90 and a 200-day moving average of $79.44. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.73%.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.