Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $86.80 Million Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,031,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,829 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.18% of Centene worth $86,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Centene by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Centene from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.44.

Shares of CNC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.62. 21,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,907,608. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.65. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $89.92. The company has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Centene had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $858,786.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $647,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,309.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,520 shares of company stock worth $1,770,740. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

