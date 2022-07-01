Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 694,519 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,398 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.08% of Applied Materials worth $91,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1,538.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.27.

Shares of AMAT traded down $5.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,459,335. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.85. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.62 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The company has a market cap of $74.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.87%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

