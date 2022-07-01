Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 468,202 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 28,667 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $63,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its holdings in NIKE by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 9,517 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in NIKE by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 15,025 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.35. 113,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,351,406. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $157.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.88.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.96.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

