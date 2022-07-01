Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 103,158 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 10.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,047,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 103,158 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $50,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 75,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 996,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,798,000 after acquiring an additional 360,635 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 106,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,571,000 after buying an additional 12,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.02. 378,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,358,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.70.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.03.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

