104,206 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Purchased by Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 104,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,238,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,144,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 152.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 317,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,981,000 after purchasing an additional 192,181 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 153,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 368,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,531,000 after purchasing an additional 15,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.29.

