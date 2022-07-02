121,242 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 121,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,525,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF makes up about 2.2% of Empowered Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Empowered Funds LLC owned 3.81% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RHS. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 618.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 25,734 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,416,000 after acquiring an additional 9,948 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RHS opened at $167.83 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $153.08 and a 1 year high of $182.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.95.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

