12,416 Shares in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Bought by Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,409,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $274,958,000 after purchasing an additional 17,125,811 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,490,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $728,277,000 after purchasing an additional 16,346,887 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,325,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,857,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $179,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 58,239,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $479,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,420 shares during the last quarter. 48.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.11.

In related news, Director Michael K. Grimm bought 504,600 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $5,656,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,007.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $12.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average is $10.34.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.47%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

