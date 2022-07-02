1,395 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Purchased by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,276,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $503,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Booking by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 6.7% during the first quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Booking by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 130,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,293,000 after purchasing an additional 27,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKNG. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,555.00 target price on Booking in a report on Monday, June 20th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Booking in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,717.69.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $1,767.98 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,703.05 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,091.78 and a 200-day moving average of $2,241.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($5.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,517,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,403 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,347 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Company Profile (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.