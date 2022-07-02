1,450 Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Purchased by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,450 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter valued at $569,000. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,721,000. Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $905,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

SHEL stock opened at $51.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.86. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $48.27 and a 12 month high of $61.67. The company has a market capitalization of $198.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.66.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHEL. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($30.06) to GBX 2,550 ($31.28) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($33.12) to GBX 2,850 ($34.97) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,038 ($25.00) to GBX 2,551 ($31.30) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,574.43.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

