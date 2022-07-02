1,458 Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Purchased by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank bought a new position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 312.7% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NUE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.55.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $105.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $187.90. The company has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.23.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.35 by $0.32. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 29.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.15%.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

