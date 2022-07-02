15,733 Shares in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 474.4% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 21,671 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $223.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.47.

ALNY stock opened at $148.25 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.58 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.19 and a 200 day moving average of $150.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.14.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.93) by ($0.07). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 137.44% and a negative net margin of 101.46%. The company had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.71) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.