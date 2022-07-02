16,041 Shares in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,298,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $174.38 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.70 and a 12-month high of $228.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.29.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.35). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 50.76%. The business had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.40%.

EXR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $198.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.56.

Extra Space Storage Profile (Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.