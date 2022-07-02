19,577 Shares in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 6,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $148.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.85. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $615.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 169.18%.

In other news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 1,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $353,510.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria acquired 3,500,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,555,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,555,077. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.17.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

