22,503 Shares in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Acquired by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,000. MongoDB accounts for 1.4% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in MongoDB by 3,233.3% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $269.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.93. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.58 and a beta of 1.00. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.39 and a 1 year high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $1.54. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The business had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.09 EPS for the current year.

MDB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $378.00 to $368.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $585.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.82.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.77, for a total transaction of $137,124.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 46,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,473,328.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.64, for a total value of $184,070.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,322,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,091,023.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,938 shares of company stock valued at $31,637,295 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

