3,010 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Purchased by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OKE opened at $56.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.57 and its 200-day moving average is $63.79. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $75.07.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.98%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.08.

In other news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 8,975 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

