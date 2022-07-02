744 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Purchased by apricus wealth LLC

apricus wealth LLC purchased a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock opened at $258.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.57. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The company has a market capitalization of $187.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.57%.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.08.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

