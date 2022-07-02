749,462 Shares in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Acquired by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 749,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,274,000. Marqeta comprises about 1.1% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Marqeta as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MQ. Bronson Point Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,491.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MQ opened at $8.43 on Friday. Marqeta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion and a PE ratio of -15.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.29.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 36.80%. The company had revenue of $166.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.01 million. On average, analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

MQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Marqeta from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Marqeta from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marqeta from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marqeta currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

