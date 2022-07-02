8PAY (8PAY) Price Hits $0.0079

8PAY (8PAY) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. 8PAY has a total market capitalization of $471,226.48 and approximately $90,509.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 8PAY has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One 8PAY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00160467 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 52.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.02 or 0.00648127 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00084384 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016189 BTC.

8PAY Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

