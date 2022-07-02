ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.50-$3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.62. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $43.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.50. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ABM Industries has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $54.00.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 14.99%. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised ABM Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut ABM Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.67.

In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 3,657 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $176,011.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,882.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Raul Javier Valentin sold 1,109 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $50,614.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,340.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,385 shares of company stock valued at $651,974. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABM. State Street Corp increased its position in ABM Industries by 19.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,097 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ABM Industries by 76.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 308,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,190,000 after purchasing an additional 133,283 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 676,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,157,000 after buying an additional 68,587 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 887.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 66,793 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $1,914,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

