ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.50-$3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.62. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $43.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.50. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ABM Industries has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $54.00.
ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 14.99%. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised ABM Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut ABM Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.67.
In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 3,657 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $176,011.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,882.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Raul Javier Valentin sold 1,109 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $50,614.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,340.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,385 shares of company stock valued at $651,974. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABM. State Street Corp increased its position in ABM Industries by 19.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,097 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ABM Industries by 76.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 308,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,190,000 after purchasing an additional 133,283 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 676,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,157,000 after buying an additional 68,587 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 887.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 66,793 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $1,914,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.
ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.
