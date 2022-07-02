Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by DAGCO Inc.

DAGCO Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,261 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in Accenture by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Accenture by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Accenture by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 556,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $187,762,000 after acquiring an additional 49,020 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $368.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.03.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN opened at $280.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $291.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.37. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $268.17 and a 12 month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

Accenture Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.