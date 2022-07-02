Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.74 EPS

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.74, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.15 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.30%. Acuity Brands’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS.

AYI stock opened at $157.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $142.71 and a 1 year high of $224.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.37%.

AYI has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. William Blair downgraded Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $241.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.67.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total transaction of $160,787.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,805.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 2,926.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

