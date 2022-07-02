adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €265.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €265.00 ($281.91) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($281.91) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €305.00 ($324.47) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €260.00 ($276.60) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €255.00 ($271.28) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($202.13) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

FRA ADS opened at €167.64 ($178.34) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €178.99 and its 200 day moving average price is €211.03. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($174.10) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($213.84).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

