Adshares Achieves Market Cap of $50.50 Million (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. Adshares has a total market cap of $50.50 million and $940,199.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.77 or 0.00009174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00007428 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00011048 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21,229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005701 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 28,560,672 coins. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

