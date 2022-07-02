Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.48

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.48 and traded as high as C$8.56. Advantage Energy shares last traded at C$8.00, with a volume of 1,296,649 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$13.00 price objective on Advantage Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.81.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$10.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.49.

Advantage Energy ( TSE:AAV Get Rating ) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.22). The business had revenue of C$106.12 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,113,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,136,550. Also, Director Andy Mah sold 114,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.96, for a total value of C$1,135,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 863,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,599,802.64. Insiders sold a total of 189,000 shares of company stock worth $1,868,475 in the last three months.

About Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

