Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.70

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.78, with a volume of 4858 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.
ADV has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Advantage Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.04.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Advantage Solutions by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,774,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,603,000 after buying an additional 62,402 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Advantage Solutions by 12.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,287,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,593,000 after buying an additional 244,802 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in Advantage Solutions by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,889,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,154,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Advantage Solutions by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,566,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,996,000 after buying an additional 65,502 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 766,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 16,208 shares during the period. 26.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV)
Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.
