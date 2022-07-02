Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.70

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.78, with a volume of 4858 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

ADV has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Advantage Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.04.

Advantage Solutions ( NASDAQ:ADV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $914.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.74 million. Advantage Solutions had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 6.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Advantage Solutions by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,774,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,603,000 after buying an additional 62,402 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Advantage Solutions by 12.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,287,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,593,000 after buying an additional 244,802 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in Advantage Solutions by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,889,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,154,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Advantage Solutions by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,566,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,996,000 after buying an additional 65,502 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 766,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 16,208 shares during the period. 26.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV)

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

