Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $52.33

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $52.33 and last traded at $53.40, with a volume of 17145 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.75.
The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.26.
Advantest Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATEYY)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advantest (ATEYY)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Advantest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.