Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $52.33

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $52.33 and last traded at $53.40, with a volume of 17145 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.26.

Advantest Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATEYY)

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

