AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,040 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,040 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

VXF stock opened at $133.03 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $125.69 and a 12 month high of $200.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.30.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

