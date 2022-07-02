Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY) Trading Down 0.8%

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTC:ANYYY – Get Rating) shares were down 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.17 and last traded at $12.73. Approximately 96,616 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 122,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.83.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.45.

Get Aena S.M.E. alerts:

Aena S.M.E. Company Profile (OTC:ANYYY)

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aena S.M.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aena S.M.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.