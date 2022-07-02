Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY) Trading Down 0.8%

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTC:ANYYY – Get Rating) shares were down 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.17 and last traded at $12.73. Approximately 96,616 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 122,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.83.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.45.
Aena S.M.E. Company Profile (OTC:ANYYY)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aena S.M.E. (ANYYY)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Aena S.M.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aena S.M.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.