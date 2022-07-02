Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.77

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.77 and traded as low as $1.58. Africa Oil shares last traded at $1.61, with a volume of 97,494 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AOIFF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Africa Oil from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Africa Oil from SEK 20 to SEK 23 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Africa Oil alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.78. The stock has a market cap of $782.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Africa Oil ( OTCMKTS:AOIFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter.

Africa Oil Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AOIFF)

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration assets in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Ethiopia, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Africa Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.