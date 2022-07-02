Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) PT Lowered to C$26.00

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$26.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Get Air Canada alerts:

ACDVF stock opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.30. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,723.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.07.

Air Canada ( OTCMKTS:ACDVF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.74). Air Canada had a negative return on equity of 828.99% and a negative net margin of 39.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Air Canada will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.