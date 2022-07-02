Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Short Interest Update

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,300 shares, a growth of 45.1% from the May 31st total of 143,600 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

In related news, Director Robert P. Bauer bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.99 per share, for a total transaction of $56,995.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,561 shares in the company, valued at $861,878.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Alamo Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALG traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.48. 41,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,869. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.77 and a 200 day moving average of $134.61. Alamo Group has a 12 month low of $108.35 and a 12 month high of $160.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.03.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.06). Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $362.01 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alamo Group will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

ALG has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Alamo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

