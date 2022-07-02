Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decline of 54.7% from the May 31st total of 25,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alithya Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,788,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after buying an additional 95,901 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 13.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,814,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after buying an additional 212,612 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alithya Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 425.5% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 552,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 447,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALYA opened at $2.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Alithya Group has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $3.36. The company has a market cap of $197.29 million, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.91.

Alithya Group ( NASDAQ:ALYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $94.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.62 million. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alithya Group will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

