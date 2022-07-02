Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Allegion were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Allegion by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Allegion by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total value of $227,760.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,284 shares in the company, valued at $3,816,494.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total transaction of $240,950.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,876.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,286 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Allegion from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.11.

NYSE ALLE opened at $99.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.83. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $93.05 and a 12-month high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.67 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.48%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

