Alpaca Finance Trading Down 6.2% This Week (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 2nd. During the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpaca Finance has a market capitalization of $29.99 million and $10.31 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Alpaca Finance

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Buying and Selling Alpaca Finance

