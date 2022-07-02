Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Shares Gap Up to $9.30

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.30, but opened at $9.52. Alpha Tau Medical shares last traded at $9.27, with a volume of 113 shares changing hands.

DRTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.48.

Alpha Tau Medical ( NASDAQ:DRTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.47). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Tau Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:DRTS)

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

