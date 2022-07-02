Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Cut to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $36.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $53.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MO. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Altria Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.56.

MO stock opened at $42.25 on Wednesday. Altria Group has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $57.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.93. The company has a market capitalization of $76.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 47,901.8% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,179,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,956,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160,258 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101,529 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Altria Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,596 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,737 shares during the period. 59.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

