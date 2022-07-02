Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO) Research Coverage Started at DNB Markets

DNB Markets began coverage on shares of Alvotech (NYSE:ALVOGet Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALVO opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. Alvotech has a 52-week low of $7.94 and a 52-week high of $14.04.

Alvotech Holdings SA, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilars for global markets. The company is based in Iceland.

