Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO) Research Coverage Started at DNB Markets

DNB Markets began coverage on shares of Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:ALVO opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. Alvotech has a 52-week low of $7.94 and a 52-week high of $14.04.
Alvotech Company Profile (Get Rating)
