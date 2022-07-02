Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $128.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AMED. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group upgraded Amedisys from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $152.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Amedisys from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $170.44.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $110.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.38. Amedisys has a 12-month low of $101.61 and a 12-month high of $276.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Amedisys had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $545.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $64,055.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMED. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Amedisys by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,588,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $257,187,000 after acquiring an additional 576,633 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Amedisys by 39,235.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 570,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $92,331,000 after acquiring an additional 568,919 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,286,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Amedisys by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,384,041 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $238,457,000 after acquiring an additional 263,275 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 490,012 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $79,323,000 after purchasing an additional 187,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

