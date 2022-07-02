Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Trading 5.1% Higher

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) shares rose 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.50 and last traded at $45.29. Approximately 5,954 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 455,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.09.

AMRC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Ameresco from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Ameresco from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.23.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.94.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.42 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco during the first quarter valued at $50,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

