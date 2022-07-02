American Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPT) Shares Up 40.4%

American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 40.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.12. 30,090 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 154% from the average session volume of 11,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.11.
About American Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPT)
