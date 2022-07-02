American Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPT) Shares Up 40.4%

American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 40.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.12. 30,090 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 154% from the average session volume of 11,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.11.

About American Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPT)

American Energy Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sources, treats, and distributes reclaimed water in the United States. It engages in the designing, construction, and operation of regional water treatment facilities that serve industrial, energy, and government sectors. The company also focuses on drilling, operating, and partnership opportunities in the upstream oil and gas space.

