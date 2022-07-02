American Research & Management Co. Decreases Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

American Research & Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS opened at $184.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.47. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.34 and a 12-month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.65.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

