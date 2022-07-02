American Research & Management Co. Has $172,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

American Research & Management Co. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $65.57 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $85.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.18 and its 200 day moving average is $74.71.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

