American Research & Management Co. Has $2.36 Million Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 210,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ET opened at $10.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average of $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.93. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $12.48.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.47%.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Michael K. Grimm purchased 504,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $5,656,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,007.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ET shares. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.11.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

