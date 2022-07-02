American Research & Management Co. Has $5.20 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 1.1% of American Research & Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.59.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $71.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.86. The stock has a market cap of $82.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.