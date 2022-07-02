American Research & Management Co. Reduces Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

American Research & Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at $1,203,000. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 601.6% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 298,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,816,000 after purchasing an additional 256,371 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 7,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 16,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.12.

NYSE:EMR opened at $80.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.77 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

